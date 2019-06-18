Change Of Plans: Ex-Gov. LePage Will Stay In Maine To Bartend This Summer

Latest
AP
By
June 18, 2019 10:07 am

Though former Gov. Paul LePage (R) told Mainers that he planned to jet to Florida, he has decided to stay in the Pine Tree state and tend bar at the seaside McSeagulls Restaurant this summer.

Per the Bangor Daily News, his wife Ann will join him as a server.

It’s an unusual move for a former politician of such a high-profile post, as many former governors look for White House administration jobs or lucrative corporate gigs.

“He was looking for something to do this summer and it just seemed like a natural thing to do,” restaurant owner Jeff Stoddard told the Daily Times.

LePage was a colorful and combative governor, this winter saying that eliminating the Electoral College would make whites a “forgotten people.” Around the same time, he also professed shock to find that his administration was spending $1,100 a night at the Trump International Hotel and called a lost 2018 House race a “stolen election.” 

