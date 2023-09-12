New Lawsuit Filed To Disqualify Trump From Minnesota Primary Ballot

Groups pushing to disqualify Donald Trump from 2024 ballots struck again Tuesday, filing a lawsuit in Minnesota Supreme Court to bar him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

Free Speech for People filed the complaint on behalf of a handful of Minnesota voters, naming Minnesota secretary of state Steve Simon (D) as the respondent.

The lawsuit reads similarly to the one a different good government group filed last week in Colorado. The two organizations — Free Speech for People and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) — are leading the charge in disqualifying Trump under the 14th Amendment due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and plan to file similar lawsuits across the country by the end of this year.

“Donald J. Trump, through his words and actions, after swearing an oath as an officer of the United States to support the Constitution, engaged in insurrection or rebellion, or gave aid and comfort to its enemies, as defined by Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment,” the Minnesota suit said. “He is disqualified from holding the presidency or any other office under the United States unless and until Congress provides him relief.”

The disqualification argument, once largely unknown outside of wonky legal academia circles, has so thoroughly permeated the bloodstream of the election as to have caught Trump’s attention.

“This is like a banana republic,” Trump told right-wing radio host Dan Bongino last week. “And what they’re doing is, it’s called election interference.”

Read the lawsuit here: