Law Enforcement Investigating Suspicious Package Sent To Sen. Paul’s Home

A suspicious package containing white powder and a threatening image was sent to Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) home on Monday.

The FBI and the U.S. Capitol Police are investigating the package, which came in the form of an envelope, according to Politico and Fox News.

Fox News obtained a copy of the image showing Paul in bandages and a gun pointed at his head with text underneath stating “I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherfucker.”

Paul’s neighbor, Rene Boucher, attacked the senator and broke several of his ribs in an argument over yard waste in 2017.

The senator tweeted on Monday night that he takes “these threats immensely seriously.”

“As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter,” Paul wrote.

He was referring to Marx’s tweet in which the singer vowed, “If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”