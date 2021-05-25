Law Enforcement Investigating Suspicious Package Sent To Sen. Paul’s Home

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. Senator Rand Paul L (R-KY) listens to testimony during the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine COVID-19 and Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) listens to testimony during the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on COVID-19 on May 12, 2020. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
May 25, 2021 8:41 a.m.

A suspicious package containing white powder and a threatening image was sent to Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) home on Monday.

The FBI and the U.S. Capitol Police are investigating the package, which came in the form of an envelope, according to Politico and Fox News.

Fox News obtained a copy of the image showing Paul in bandages and a gun pointed at his head with text underneath stating “I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherfucker.”

Paul’s neighbor, Rene Boucher, attacked the senator and broke several of his ribs in an argument over yard waste in 2017.

The senator tweeted on Monday night that he takes “these threats immensely seriously.”

“As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter,” Paul wrote.

He was referring to Marx’s tweet in which the singer vowed, “If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
