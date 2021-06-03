Latest
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 24: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing titled “Protecting the Timely Delivery of Mail, Medicine, and Mail-in Ballots,” in Rayburn House Office Building on Monday, August 24, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool)
1 hour ago ago
WaPo: FBI Probing DeJoy’s Political Fundraising Tactics From Time As A Business Owner
KIEV, UKRAINE - 2012/03/19: Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company, Mykola Zlochevsky during a media conference. On the evening of September 24, 2019, Democratic Speaker of the House from California, Nancy Pelosi announced that six committees of the House of Representatives would undertake a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. The impeachment inquiry has been initiated following a whistleblower complaint over allegedly dealings of US President Donald J. Trump with Ukraine. The whistleblower report claimed that President Trump had "pressured" Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 2019 phone call to launch investigations into the actions of former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and involvement of his son Hunter Biden in the Burisma Holdings Company. In 2014 Hunter Biden , the son of then-US vice president Joe Biden was appointed to the board of Burisma Holdings, as Wikipedia webpage reported. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
2 hours ago ago
Report: Feds Probe Democratic Lobbying Firm’s Work For Burisma
2 hours ago ago
Shifty AZ Audit Is A ‘Model’ For Future Elections, PA Senator Tells Bannon After Tour

Latest Oath Keeper Arrested Brought 82-Pound German Shepherd Into Capitol, According To Indictment

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Men belonging to the Oathkeepers wearing military tactical gear attend the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters breached the security surroundin... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Men belonging to the Oathkeepers wearing military tactical gear attend the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters breached the security surrounding the U.S. Capitol to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 3, 2021 2:25 p.m.

An Alabama man charged with conspiring to interrupt Congress on Jan. 6 brought his 82-pound German Shepard, named “Warrior,” into the Capitol with him, according to a federal indictment. 

Jonathan Walden is the 16th person added to a sprawling case docket accusing the Oath Keepers, a nationwide militia group, of conspiring to attack Congress and interrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory on Jan. 6. 

Walden’s name was initially redacted in the fourth superseding indictment in the case, but was unredacted Thursday after he was arrested, as the Justice Department announced in a press release. On Tuesday, a federal prosecutor told a judge that they were hoping to make plea offers to Oath Keepers charged in the attack over the next several weeks. 

According to the latest indictment, Walden sent an email on or before Jan. 5 stating that he was interested in the “QRF” — quick reaction force. Prosecutors have noted that the Oath Keepers allegedly had men and arms stationed during the attack in a Virginia hotel room, ready to respond to orders to join the fight. 

“I am former Firefighter, EMT-B and have a K-9 trained for security patrol (82 lb. German Shepherd named ‘Warrior’),” Walden allegedly wrote. “I have a Jump Bag with Trauma supplies and have ALL the necessary 2A gear that the situation may require. PLEASE ADVISE. As soon as I hear from you I can hit the road to join up!” 

The indictment noted that a document on codefendant Joshua James’ phone allegedly stated, “Jonathan Walden below is all clear but when I sent return email with burner phone number it was returned so may have to call him.” 

On the day of the attack, Walden allegedly rode with a group of Oath Keepers to the Capitol in a pair of golf carts. They parked near the building and continued on foot, according to the indictment, then “aggressively berated and taunted law enforcement officers” guarding the perimeter of the Capitol before forcibly entering the building about 40 minutes later. 

“Walden brought his dog inside the Capitol,” the indictment stated.

The man and his dog allegedly left the building after 20 minutes, joining several other people charged in the conspiracy and Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers leader, around 100 feet from the Capitol.

Rhodes has not been charged with a crime, but he’s consistently popped up in court filings as “Person One.”

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: