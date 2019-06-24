Only Abortion Clinic In Missouri Can Keep Operating Until End Of Week

A judge has granted the only abortion clinic in Missouri permission to continue operating temporarily even as the state declined to renew its permit.

According to the Associated Press, St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer extended the preliminary injunction until Friday to give the Planned Parenthood a chance to make its case before the Administrative Hearing Commission.

The state’s Department of Health claims that the clinic has a whole host of violations, all of which are under seal after some initial leaks.

