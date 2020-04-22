Las Vegas Mayor’s Interview With Anderson Cooper Was A Spectacular Train Wreck

Latest
WATCH LIVE: Trump, WH Coronavirus Task Force Hold Briefing
2 hours ago
Governor Demands Wayward County Obey His COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Order
/// Doc URL: Slug: AP-US-Virus-Outbreak-Pork-Plants Headline: Officials implore Tyson to close plant amid virus outbreak Summary: More than a dozen Iowa elected officials implored Tyson Fresh Meats to close their Waterloo pork processing plant, saying the coronavirus is spreading among workers and is endangering not only employees of the plant but the entire community. Mayors, county officials and state legislators signed the letter that was sent to Tyson on Thursday. The 19 officials said at a Friday news conference they had only received confirmation from the company that it had received the letter but no other action .The officials also accused Gov. Kim Reynolds of misleading Iowans on the seriousness of the outbreak and for failure to take action to close the plant. Extended Headline: More than a dozen Iowa elected officials implored Tyson Fresh Meats to close their Waterloo pork processing plant, saying the coronavirus is spreading among workers and is endangering not only employees of the plant but the entire community Urgency: Non Urgent Junkline: Pronto Story. Only edit in Pronto. Byline: By DAVID PITT Bytitle: Associated Press Dateline: DES MOINES, Iowa The 19 officials said at a Friday news conference they had only received confirmation from the company that it had received the letter but no other action. “I’m really fearful that if Tyson management doesn’t address this issue effectively, their workforce will either voluntarily stop coming to work or be too sick to work,” Waterloo Mayor Quinten Hart said. “Our hope was that in a time of crisis when we’re all made equal that we would inherently do the ethical, morally right thing that wasn’t done. Company spokeswoman Liz Croston said Tyson has been working with local, state and federal officials and is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. She said worker temperatures are taken before entering the plant, masks are required and cleaning has been increased as has distancing between workers. Our primary focus is protecting our people while continuing to fulfill our critical role of feeding families in this community and around the nation, while providing market continuity for hundreds of area hog farmers,” Croston said. The Waterloo area officials also accused Gov. Kim Reynolds of misleading Iowans on the seriousness of the outbreak among the nearly 3,000 workers at the plant and for failure to take more aggressive action. Hart said he contacted Reynolds' staff and the Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday morning seeking immediate closure of the plant. Reynolds contacted him that afternoon, Hart said, assuring him the state was taking proactive measures. Reynolds said at her daily news conference Friday that the state’s goal is to avoid closing the plant, which can process 19,000 pigs a day. She said the state is working with Tyson to test employees at facilities in Columbus Junction and Waterloo, and to trace their connections to others to identify community spread. Testing was completed Friday in Columbus Junction, where Tyson officials said two workers had died following an outbreak where at least 148 workers have been infected. The plant has been closed since April 6 but the company hopes to reopen it next week. Reynolds said 2,700 tests were sent to the Waterloo plant and they will be processed at a state laboratory over the weekend. Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said the plant hasn’t reached the point of requiring closure. “We will continue to keep an eye on the data but that’s really the reason were helping the facilities with the surveillance testing because we do believe that the CEOs at these companies want to do the right thing, want to keep their employees healthy,” Reisetter said. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The outbreak at the Waterloo plant comes amid similar problems that have forced the closure of meat processing plants across the country, including a pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where hundreds of workers have tested positive; a beef plant in Greeley, Colorado, where at least two workers have died; and several meat plants in Pennsylvania where many workers are ill. On Friday, Tyson announced four workers had died at a poultry plant in Georgia after being infected with the coronavirus. Álso Friday, there were 19 reported cases of the coronavirus identified at a large JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minnesota, according to the union that represents most of the 2,000 workers at the facility. State health officials said seven cases have been confirmed and the number is expected to rise. The plant remains open.
Tyson Foods Temporarily Closes Down Major Iowa Pork Plant After Outbreak

Las Vegas Mayor’s Interview With Anderson Cooper Was A Spectacular Train Wreck

April 22, 2020 5:40 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, appeared on CNN on Wednesday afternoon to discuss with Anderson Cooper how she wants all of her city’s casinos to reopen during the COVID-19 outbreak.

What followed was utter chaos.

The first eyebrow-raising moment came when Cooper asked Goodman how she expects jam-packed casinos that are ripe for infection to maintain social distancing measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

“That’s up to them to figure out,” the mayor replied. “I don’t own a casino.”

But rest assured knowing that if she did, it would be “the cleanest hotel with six feet figured out for every human being that comes in there.”

The mayor then asserted that if businesses reopen and then collapse if they become a source of COVID-19 and infect their customers, well, that’s just the free market at work.

“That’s the competition in this country,” she said. “The free enterprise, and to be able to make sure that what you offer the public meets the needs of the public.”

Goodman also implied that testing for the virus was some sort of conspiracy.

“No, that can’t work,” she told Cooper. “We’re not getting the truth, and I know over the years, going back to the 1950s with the atomic bomb, ‘Don’t worry about more testing in Nevada. You’ll all be fine. Take a shower.'”

A few minutes later, Cooper pulled up a chart that showed how one person with COVID-19 in a restaurant in China infected multiple people nearby, to which Goodman responded, “This isn’t China, this is Las Vegas, Nevada.”

“Wow, okay, that’s really ignorant,” the CNN anchor retorted.

He tried to explain the chart and the risk of airborne infections to Goodman, but the mayor deflected with a list of other illnesses, such as Legionnaires’ disease, typhoid, and Ebola.

“None of those were as infectious in Las Vegas,” Cooper said. “You didn’t have people with Ebola on a casino floor.”

“Well, we don’t know that,” Goodman replied.

The discussion took another bizarre turn when Cooper tried to point out to the mayor that it would be the casino workers, not the casino owners, who would be put at serious risk if they were required to go back to work.

“You’re talking disease. I’m talking life,” Goodman said. “I’m talking life and living.”

“Okay, that makes no sense,” Cooper responded.

Near the end of the interview, Goodman told the CNN reporter that she had tried to offer Las Vegas as a control group for a COVID-19 vaccine trial to health experts, and that she would “love” for her city to be the placebo group.

A baffled Cooper questioned why the mayor wouldn’t want the actual vaccine.

“The group that gets the placebo usually gets the short end of the stick,” he told her.

“Well, you don’t know,” Goodman said with a laugh. “How do you know when you’re a part of that group?”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
