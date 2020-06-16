NC GOP Rep Calls BLM Protesters ‘Vermin,’ Urges Police To Shoot Those Who Resist Arrest

Latest
KIEV, UKRAINE - 2019/08/28: US National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks during a media conference in Kiev.John Bolton arrived to Kiev to meet with the top Ukrainian officials. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
15 mins ago
An election sign for Democratic Senate candidate Chris Janicek is seen in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The Nebraska Democratic Party is calling on its U.S. Senate nominee to drop out of the race after he made sexually repugnant comments about a campaign staffer in a group text with her and other staffers. The party says its state executive committee voted unanimously on Monday to withdraw all of its resources from Chris Janicek’s campaign. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
1 hour ago
2 hours ago
Rep. Larry Pittman. Courtesy North Carolina General Assembly.
By
|
June 16, 2020 5:43 p.m.

Rep. Larry Pittman, a Republican representative in North Carolina, called protesters in Seattle “thugs” and “vermin,” and encouraged police there to shoot those who resist arrest. 

He said that if he was in charge, he’d encourage police to “take back our city,” calling the protesters “domestic terrorists.” 

“If they resist and attack you, shoot them,” he wrote. 

“Innocent citizens have a right to expect elected officials and law enforcement officers to protect them and their property,” he said. “They also have a right to defend themselves with deadly force if they are able. This is war.”

He rounded off the tirade with the supposition that a frequent boogeyman for the far right, liberal billionaire George Soros, is funding the protesters. He added that none of the demonstrators actually care about George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death at police’s hands sparked the nationwide protests.

“They are bent on destroying our country and our way of life, and they will use any tragedy, any slogan, any excuse to convince clueless people that their radical injustice is justice,” he wrote. 

Facebook screenshot 6.16.20.

He did not immediately respond to TPM’s questions, and told the Raleigh News & Observer that he doesn’t do interviews. Pittman is also a pastor. 

The lawmaker, who is currently running for his fifth term, has a rich history of making incendiary comments. 

In 2017, he compared Adolf Hitler to Abraham Lincoln in a Facebook post responding to someone criticizing a bill he introduced to make gay marriage illegal in North Carolina. 

“Lincoln was the same sort of tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary and unconstitutional,” he wrote.

He later issued a very dubious walk-back. “While both Lincoln and Hitler were obviously bad guys, what Hitler did was worse and I apologize if people thought I was putting them in the same league.”

And in 2011, he urged his fellow assembly members to herald in a return to public hangings, specifically for doctors who perform abortions. 

He’s up for reelection in the fall and is running against Democrat Gail Young, a leadership consultant who previously worked in local government, per her website. Young challenged him in 2018 too, falling short with 47 percent to his 53.

“This is just the latest in a long series of incendiary and divisive comments from Rep. Pittman, and I’m deeply disappointed that he would choose to incite violence in these already difficult times for so many families,” Young told TPM. “I’ll be a leader who seeks to bring us together and I’ll work to make sure people in Cabarrus County feel safe and healthy.”

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
