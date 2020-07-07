MD Gov Launches Book Tour And Eyes Possible 2024 GOP Presidential Bid

Latest
By
|
July 7, 2020 12:08 p.m.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), who is one of just a few Republican governors who have publicly challenged President Trump on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, announced a virtual book tour to launch his new memoir on Tuesday. 

The news comes as he considers a presidential run in 2024, according to the New York Times.

“After this November election is over, regardless of who wins, there are a large majority of Americans who are completely convinced our political system is fundamentally broken, and they’re going to be looking for something different,” Hogan told the Times.

Hogan considered running last year when he weighed a primary challenge against Trump, but changed course to lead the National Governors Association.

The memoir, titled, “Still Standing,” addresses growing concerns among Americans about a broken political system, Hogan told The New York Times in an interview

The book, which was delayed from an earlier publication date due to the pandemic, will discuss the governor’s battle with cancer as well as how he faced the aftermath of the police killing of Freddie Gray in his state in 2013. It also contains chapters about the coronavirus pandemic both in Maryland and nationally, with a critique of Trump’s leadership throughout the crisis.

Hogan said he was not interested in a run for the U.S. Senate in 2022, despite polling showing him as a potential contender to Senator Chris Van Hollen (D).

