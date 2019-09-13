Latest
on August 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Ivanka Claims She Got Her Moral Compass From Her Father
3 hours ago
GOP PAC Runs Ad Featuring Burning Photo Of AOC During Dem Debate
during the third round of the 2015 Ricoh Women's British Open on the Ailsa Course at the Trump Turnberry Resort on August 01, 2015 in Turnberry, Scotland.
4 hours ago
Air Force Crews Lodged At Trump’s Scotland Golf Resort At Least 40 Times

Lara Trump Explains Away Bad Polls: People Are ‘Afraid’ To Voice Support For Prez

GREENVILLE, NC - JULY 17: Lara Trump speaks during a Keep America Great rally on July 17, 2019 in Greenville, North Carolina. Trump is speaking in North Carolina only hours after The House of Representatives voted do... GREENVILLE, NC - JULY 17: Lara Trump speaks during a Keep America Great rally on July 17, 2019 in Greenville, North Carolina. Trump is speaking in North Carolina only hours after The House of Representatives voted down an effort from a Texas Democrat to impeach the President. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 13, 2019 12:23 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Lara Trump, an adviser on President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, explained away head-to-head match-ups with Democrats that show the President losing significantly by saying that people are “more afraid” to express their support of the President now than they were in 2016.

“This the same thing we saw in 2016,” Lara Trump said. “The polls have never accurately reflected how people feel about this President, especially now. I think people are even more so afraid now to voice their support for President Trump then they were when he was just a candidate in 2016.”

The latest ABC/Washington Post poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) all besting Trump in head-to-head match-ups. Of that group, Biden, Warren and Sanders all beat Trump by double digits.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: