Lara Trump Explains Away Bad Polls: People Are ‘Afraid’ To Voice Support For Prez

Lara Trump, an adviser on President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, explained away head-to-head match-ups with Democrats that show the President losing significantly by saying that people are “more afraid” to express their support of the President now than they were in 2016.

“This the same thing we saw in 2016,” Lara Trump said. “The polls have never accurately reflected how people feel about this President, especially now. I think people are even more so afraid now to voice their support for President Trump then they were when he was just a candidate in 2016.”

Lara Trump explains away bad polls by saying that people are “more afraid” to vocally support Trump now than they were in 2016 pic.twitter.com/vXtM55TpRu — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) September 13, 2019

The latest ABC/Washington Post poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) all besting Trump in head-to-head match-ups. Of that group, Biden, Warren and Sanders all beat Trump by double digits.