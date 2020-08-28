Latest
LA Draws Up Plan To File Criminal Charges Over Hollywood Hills Parties

The entrance to the Hollywood Bowl on May 14, 2020, in Hollywood, California. - The Hollywood Bowl scrapped its entire summer concert season on May 13, due to the coronavirus crisis, in a "devastating" move that leav... The entrance to the Hollywood Bowl on May 14, 2020, in Hollywood, California. - The Hollywood Bowl scrapped its entire summer concert season on May 13, due to the coronavirus crisis, in a "devastating" move that leaves the Los Angeles Philharmonic with an $80 million shortfall. It marks the first summer without concerts since the venue, known for its distinctive shell-shaped stage nestled in the Hollywood Hills, opened in 1922. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
August 28, 2020

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles plans to file criminal charges over recent parties in the Hollywood Hills, held despite a city ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

City attorney Mike Feuer plans to announce a crackdown Friday against so-called party houses, including one reportedly rented by TikTok celebrities Bryce Hall and Blake Gray.

Mayor Eric Garcetti last week authorized the city to shut off water and power to the home after they repeatedly held large and raucous parties in violation of public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Garcetti says with bars closed in town, large house parties can become “super spreaders.”

Los Angeles County has recorded nearly 237,000 coronavirus cases and more than 5,700 confirmed deaths, making it the hardest-hit county in the state.

John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
