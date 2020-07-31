Kushner’s COVID-19 Team Ended Plan For Nationwide Testing Because They Didn’t Want To Help Blue States

Latest
William P. Barr, who was was appointed by United States President George H.W. Bush to be the 77th US Attorney General, testifies before the US Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on November 12, 1991.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The COVID-19 task force led by White House Senior Adviser and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner reportedly scrapped its plan for nationwide testing for COVID-19 at least partially due to an unwillingness to assist states that did not support Trump.

Vanity Fair reported on Thursday that Kushner’s team ultimately decided to thrust the responsibility of handling the testing shortage crisis upon individual states for political reasons in April, as blue states like New York bore the brunt of the pandemic at the time.

“The political folks believed that because it was going to be relegated to Democratic states, that they could blame those governors, and that would be an effective political strategy,” a public health expert who was in contact with the White House COVID-19 task force told Vanity Fair.

Kushner, who was “ultimately the decision maker,” according to the expert, decided to nix the plan altogether in the end and Trump went on to publicly blame the testing shortage on governors while denying any responsibility for the disaster.

