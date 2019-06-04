Irked By Trump Rapport With RNC Head, Kushner Claims Campaign Has Fundraising Problem

White House son-in-law Jared Kushner is reportedly irritated by President Trump’s close relationship with Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, The New York Times reported.

People close to Kushner told the Times they think that may be, in part, why he’s decided the campaign has a fundraising issue.

According to people with knowledge of the meeting who spoke to the Times, Kushner hijacked a 2020 staff “thank you” dinner idea floated by Trump and instead used the event to question the RNC’s fundraising strategy and present himself to the President as the aide with the best fundraising ideas. It’s all part of Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump’s plan to maintain their influence and proximity to the President heading into 2020, according to the Times.

During the meeting McDaniel outlined the RNC’s fundraising efforts heading into the election, which Kushner reportedly said were “insufficient,” in the Times’ words. Since 2017, the party has raised nearly $400 million, according to the Times. Democrats have only raised about half that in the same span of time.

Kushner then reportedly tried to pass the discussion — which included 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and a group of large donors — off to McDaniel, who swiped that “she was not the one who had organized” the meeting, in the Times’ words.