Company Co-Owned By Kushner Has Taken In $90M From Mysterious Investors

Cadre, a real-estate company co-owned by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, has taken in over $90 million from a mysterious overseas account since he entered the White House.

According to the Guardian, the money has been filtered through a Goldman Sachs vehicle in the Cayman Islands, thus lending a shroud of secrecy to the investors.

Kushner once ran into tangles with his security clearance, ultimately reportedly getting okayed with President Donald Trump’s interference, in part due to his business ties and foreign entanglements.