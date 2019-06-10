Latest
6 mins ago
Trump Furthers Far-Right Conspiracy That Tech Companies Are Out To Get Him
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES - 2019/04/27: A photo of Chief Executive and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, chief lobbyist and principal political strategist for the Institute for Legislative Action Chris Cox and former NRA president Oliver North, is displayed on the Indiana Convention Center during the third day of the National Rifle Association convention. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
11 mins ago
In Widening Corruption Scandal, NRA Accused Of Funneling Funds To Board Members
on January 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.
11 mins ago
Bannon Got Pummeled In Axios Interview For Lack Of Relevance, Name Dropping
news

Company Co-Owned By Kushner Has Taken In $90M From Mysterious Investors

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, attends U.S. President Donald Trump's event celebrating the Republican tax cut plan in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 29, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
By
June 10, 2019 8:58 am

Cadre, a real-estate company co-owned by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, has taken in over $90 million from a mysterious overseas account since he entered the White House.

According to the Guardian, the money has been filtered through a Goldman Sachs vehicle in the Cayman Islands, thus lending a shroud of secrecy to the investors.

Kushner once ran into tangles with his security clearance, ultimately reportedly getting okayed with President Donald Trump’s interference, in part due to his business ties and foreign entanglements.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: