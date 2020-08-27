Kushner Gets Dunked On For Swipes At NBA Players’ ‘Luxury’ Of ‘Taking A Night Off’

Latest
Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner speaks during a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials hosted by President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room at the White House on June 8, 2020. (Photo by SA... Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner speaks during a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials hosted by President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room at the White House on June 8, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
August 27, 2020 12:54 p.m.

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s millionaire-son-in-law, wagged his finger at the Milwaukee Bucks and other NBA players during a CNBC interview on Thursday for having the “luxury” of boycotting their game the night before in solidarity with the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“I think that the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” said Kushner, who raked in some $136 million with his wife and fellow White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, last year. “So they have that luxury, which is great.”

The White House official, heir to his father’s real estate empire, doubled down shortly afterward in a Politico interview, saying that the players “have the luxury of taking a night off from work” while “most Americans don’t have the financial luxury to do that.”

But many people didn’t find the criticism from Kushner, with a net worth estimated to be about $800 million, super compelling:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)
