Latest
2 hours ago
CA AG Asked To Conduct Independent Probe Of Black Man Found Hanging From Tree
19 hours ago
Biden Calls Trump’s Handling Of Coronavirus ‘Almost Criminal’
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, a state flag of Mississippi is unfurled by Sons of Confederate Veterans and other groups on the grounds of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., in support of keeping the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag. Mississippi attorney Carlos Moore is trying to revive his lawsuit challenging the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag. Moore filed notice Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, that he will appeal a federal judge’s decision that dismissed the suit. The Mississippi flag has had the Confederate emblem since 1894, and voters chose to keep it in a 2001 referendum. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
22 hours ago
MS Flag Under Renewed Debate Amid Movement To Scrub Confederate Iconography

Kudlow: Extra $600 In Unemployment Checks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Are ‘A Disincentive’

Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Counsel Larry Kudlow takes part in a roundtable discussion with US President Donald Trump and industry executives on reopening the country, in the Stat... Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Counsel Larry Kudlow takes part in a roundtable discussion with US President Donald Trump and industry executives on reopening the country, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on May 29, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 14, 2020 11:28 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow called the extra $600 per week in unemployment checks as part of coronavirus relief efforts “a disincentive” during an interview on CNN Sunday morning.

Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper about whether unemployment benefits stemming from coronavirus relief efforts will stop in August, Kudlow denied that’s the case before adding that the extra $600 per week currently given to those who filed for unemployment “may stop” because it’s “a disincentive.”

“The $600 plus-up that’s above the state unemployment benefits that they will continue to receive is, in effect, a disincentive,” Kudlow said. “I mean we’re paying people not to work, it’s better than their salaries would get. And that might have worked for the first couple of months. It’ll end in late July.”

Kudlow said that President Trump is “looking at a reform measure” to provide “some kind of bonus for returning to work.”

“So, we want people to go back to work. Temporary layoffs and furloughs can go back to work,” Kudlow said. “That was in the job figures. Unemployment insurance, the weekly numbers, Jake, falling 10 consecutive weeks. So, I think we are on our way. We are reopening, and businesses are coming back. And, therefore, the jobs are coming back. And we don’t want to interfere with that process.”

Pressed again on his remark that the $600 extra a week in unemployment checks is a “disincentive,” Kudlow said he agrees that people want to go back to work.

“And I think they welcome the reopening of the economy. And I think they’re anxious to get out and about,” Kudlow said. “However, at the margin, incentives do matter. And so we have heard from business after business, industry after industry, and there’s already some evidence that this effect is taking place.”

Watch Kudlow’s remarks below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30