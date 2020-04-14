Kudlow: Trump Guidelines On Reopening Economy Coming ‘In Next Day Or Two’

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney on Tuesday morning that President Trump will make an announcement on reopening the economy “in the next day or two.”

When asked whether it’s reasonable to reopen some parts of economy by May, Kudlow said that “it’s safe to say” that Trump will announce guidelines on that in the next few days.

Kudlow went on to argue that the key factors on reopening the economy are the health, safety and wellbeing of Americans before they return to work.

“We want to get folks back to work. You know, folks, ordinary men and women, blue-collar workers, families, small businesses,” Kudlow said. “We want to do it as quickly as possible. It has to be safe, it has to be driven by the data from our key health specialists.”

After reiterating that he thinks Trump is moving towards his “very important announcement in the next day or two,” Varney asked Kudlow whether he agrees that the reopening of the economy won’t be “simultaneous” among all 50 states.

Kudlow responded that’s “true from a common sense standpoint” before adding that Trump has suggested “a kind of rolling reentry.”

“But I don’t want to front run his views. I don’t want to pre-announce anything this morning,” Kudlow said. “I just want to say again, you know, it’s a question of health, it’s a question of safety and it’s a question of wellbeing.”

After conceding that the economy will be “in a brief temporary contraction,” Kudlow argued that there’s “no reason why” the economy can’t be rebuilt in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Kudlow concluded that he believes the country will “see great economic numbers in the back end of the year.”

Watch Kudlow’s remarks below: