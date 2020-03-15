Kudlow Insists Supply Lines ‘Working Pretty Well’ As Grocery Stores Clear Out

Latest
By
|
March 15, 2020 12:57 p.m.
National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow — who asserted on cable news earlier this month that COVID-19 was “contained” — remains optimistic amid the coronavirus outbreak.

When asked by CBS’ Margaret Brennan Sunday morning about supply lines in light of empty shelves in grocery stores and President Trump speaking to grocers later in the day, Kudlow said “yes” regarding whether he could guarantee that people will be able to stay home and feed themselves.

“Well, I’m going to say yes, knowing there may be some exceptions to this,” Kudlow said. “I’ve read about some situations where this is a difficulty, but most of our supply lines are working pretty well in the domestic United States.”

Kudlow went on to “make a point” that there is indeed “a huge economic challenge here.”

“Do not get me wrong, a huge economic challenge. On the other hand, most of America is still working,” Kudlow said, before referencing a “good story” in the Wall Street Journal Saturday about factories “at least not yet” shutting down across the country.

Kudlow added that he understands how “the employment story” may become “more tenuous in the weeks ahead.”

“I understand that,” Kudlow said. “Nonetheless, a lot of CEOs I talked to, they’re doing everything they can.”

Watch Kudlow’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
