Kudlow: ‘Facts Were Contained’ When I Falsely Claimed COVID-19 Containment

UNITED STATES - MARCH 17: Larry Kudlow, White House economic adviser, listens to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, deliver remarks on the coronavirus relief package after the Senate Republican Policy luncheon in Russell Building on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
March 29, 2020 4:03 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow attempted to explain his rationale behind his baseless claim earlier this month that COVID-19 was “contained” during an interview on ABC News Sunday morning.

After telling ABC News’ Martha Raddatz that he thinks the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill will give a “tremendous amount of resources” to get the country out of what he hopes will be weeks — not months — of an economic tragedy, Kudlow added that he can’t guarantee that this dire economic situation won’t be long term.

Raddatz then went on to press Kudlow on his claim earlier this month of the coronavirus being contained despite experts saying it will continue to spread.

Acknowledging that Kudlow has since said that his containment claim was based on facts at the time, Raddatz asked about why people should trust him about his prediction.

“Look, I’m as good as the facts are. At the time I made that statement, the facts were contained,” Kudlow said. “The President has just put the travel restrictions on China, and a lot of people agreed with me. In fact, at the time, a lot of people thought that the flu was worse than this virus.”

Kudlow then said that “as soon as the facts changed,” the Trump administration changed its “whole posture” and its “whole strategy.”

“And we’ve gone full bore, as I said. No package like this has ever passed Congress before,” Kudlow said, referring to the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill. “And, look, as the President has said, we will do more if need be.”

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
