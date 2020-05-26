Kremlin Spokesman Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Leaves Hospital

Latest
A boat trip to Fort Kochi and back to Ernakulam on the first day of boat services resuming after Coronavirus lockdown in Kochi, Kerala
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov visits the Dream Island amusement park ahead of its upcoming inauguration in Moscow on February 27, 2020. (Photo by SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SHAMIL ZHUMATOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Associated Press
|
May 26, 2020 9:17 a.m.

MOSCOW — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has resumed his duties after treatment for the coronavirus in a Moscow hospital.

Peskov thanked the staff and says he’s self-isolating and working from home after being discharged on Monday.

The 52-year-old Peskov was hospitalized after testing positive for the virus two weeks ago. He was later diagnosed with a double-side pneumonia. He was the fifth senior Russian official to contract the virus. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on April 30 that he was infected. Three cabinet ministers tested positive as well.

The announcement of Peskov’s hospitalization came a day after President Vladimir Putin said Russia was slowing down the outbreak and announced easing of some nationwide lockdown restrictions.

Russia has reported more than 360,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 3,800 deaths.

More In News
Comments
advertisement
