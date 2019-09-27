Kremlin Expresses ‘Hope’ That Trump Admin Won’t Publish Calls With Russia

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed “hope” Friday that the U.S. would not publish calls between Putin and President Donald Trump like it did with the call memo of Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We would like to hope that it wouldn’t come to that in our relations, which are already troubled by a lot of problems,” spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to the Associated Press. He called the publication of the memo “quite unusual,” adding that “the materials related to conversations between heads of states are usually classified according to normal international practice.”

The call memo, released by the White House on Wednesday, showed Trump reminding Zelensky of foreign aid from the U.S. before segueing into asking him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.