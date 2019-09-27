Kremlin Expresses ‘Hope’ That Trump Admin Won’t Publish Calls With Russia

Latest
OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE 28: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - "KREMLIN PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) US President Donald Trump (R) m... OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE 28: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - "KREMLIN PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) US President Donald Trump (R) meets Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 27, 2019 9:50 am
A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed “hope” Friday that the U.S. would not publish calls between Putin and President Donald Trump like it did with the call memo of Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We would like to hope that it wouldn’t come to that in our relations, which are already troubled by a lot of problems,” spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to the Associated Press. He called the publication of the memo “quite unusual,” adding that “the materials related to conversations between heads of states are usually classified according to normal international practice.”

The call memo, released by the White House on Wednesday, showed Trump reminding Zelensky of foreign aid from the U.S. before segueing into asking him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
