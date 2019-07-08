Latest
news

Looks Like Kobach Launched A Kansas Senate Bid By Spelling His Name Wrong

Mark Reinstein/Corbis Historical
By
July 8, 2019 11:34 am

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is expected to announce a bid for Senate at an event in Leavenworth, Kansas on Monday afternoon.

And the impending run is off to a glowing start.

According to the Kansas City Star, Kobach registered a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission on Monday morning titled “Kobach for Senate.” But the initial filing listed his name as “Chris” instead of Kris. The filing was later corrected after the Kansas City Star inquired about it.

Many have speculated that Kobach would launch a Senate bid to replace retired-Republican Sen. Pat Roberts after Kobach’s failed bid for governor in 2018. Kobach lost to Democrat Laura Kelly in the typically red state and his Senate bid may not go over well with the GOP establishment.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has made it clear that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is his preferred candidate for the open seat. Kobach recently requested a meeting with McConnell, but was told he was busy in Kentucky.

