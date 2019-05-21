Kobach Will Consider Being Immigration Czar…But Only If His Conditions Are Met

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will acquiesce to being the Trump administration’s immigration czar — but only if they agree to his ten-point list of demands.

According to the New York Times, those dealbreakers include being named DHS Secretary by November, some coveted West Wing real estate and weekends off. He also wants to be the main television presence on immigration issues and to have unfettered access to the Oval Office.

The White House was reportedly taken aback by Kobach’s presumptuousness. They are also considering former acting ICE head and once regular Fox News contributor Tom Homan for the gig.

Read Kobach’s entire wishlist here.