Latest
14 mins ago
Barr Insists That He’s Protecting The Presidency, Not Just Trump
WILKES BARRE, PA - AUGUST 02: President Donald J. Trump singles out the media during his rally on August 2, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. This is Trump's second rally this week; the same week his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort started his trial that stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Rick Loomis/Getty Images)
30 mins ago
At Pennsylvania Rally, Trump Displays Extent To Which Biden Is Under His Skin
42 mins ago
Time For Another Budget Showdown
news Immigration

Kobach Will Consider Being Immigration Czar…But Only If His Conditions Are Met

AFP/Getty Images
By
May 21, 2019 8:50 am

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will acquiesce to being the Trump administration’s immigration czar — but only if they agree to his ten-point list of demands.

According to the New York Times, those dealbreakers include being named DHS Secretary by November, some coveted West Wing real estate and weekends off. He also wants to be the main television presence on immigration issues and to have unfettered access to the Oval Office.

The White House was reportedly taken aback by Kobach’s presumptuousness. They are also considering former acting ICE head and once regular Fox News contributor Tom Homan for the gig.

Read Kobach’s entire wishlist here.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: