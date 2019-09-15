Latest
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - 2018/10/08: President Donald Trump and Brett Kavanaugh at the swearing in of Brett Kavanaugh as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Trump Rants About New Kavanaugh Allegation, Says Kavanaugh Should Sue For Libel
2 hours ago
Omar On GOP Critics: I’m Only ‘Controversial’ Because People Seem To Want Controversy
3 hours ago
Report: Bolton Left Because Trump Wasn’t Hawkish Enough About Iran

Report: Kris Kobach Sent ICE A List Of Suspected Undocumented Immigrants

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity at the Eisenhower Executi... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, DC on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 15, 2019 2:33 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Former Kansas Secretary of State and immigration hardliner Kris Kobach sent the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency a list of Nebraskan residents he suspected of being undocumented immigrants while he was running for governor in 2017.

The Kansas City Star reported on Sunday that Kobach had contacted then-ICE acting head Tom Homan in 2017 to “verify” the immigration status of the 289 people on a list he had compiled.

Kobach had done so in an effort to help the city of Fremont, Nebraska enforce an ordinance he’d helped craft that prohibits landlords from renting to undocumented immigrants.

Under the ordinance, renters must submit occupancy licenses to landlords that indicate whether or not the renters are U.S. citizens. Though the courts determined that the ordinance was constitutional, it was still unenforceable because the information on the license doesn’t indicate whether or not the renter is residing in the country legally.

Kobach, who is now running for Senate, told the Star that Fremont city officials had asked him to contact Homan to help with enforcement efforts.

However, Kobach’s email indicated that he also encouraged ICE to use the list for its “enforcement operations,” according to the Star.

“The Fremont ordinance permits the city to share any information on the alien’s application with ICE for ICE’s own purposes,” Kobach reportedly wrote. “So if your agents want to use that information for ICE enforcement operations, the ordinance contemplates that.”

The Star reported that ICE ultimately did not act on Kobach’s list.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: