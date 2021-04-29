Kobach Files Attorney General Campaign In Apparently Yet Another Comeback Attempt

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who became infamous for his aggressive anti-immigration and voter suppression efforts, is reportedly planning to make yet another bid for office after his gubernatorial and Senate campaigns flopped.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kobach has submitted a campaign filing for attorney general. He is also expected to make a “special announcement” on Thursday afternoon.

Laura Tawater, the person reportedly listed as Kobach’s campaign treasurer in the paperwork, went to ex-president Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6 that led to the Capitol insurrection.

The campaign is Kobach’s third attempt at a comeback after he was defeated in the Kansas GOP primary for Senate in 2020, which came after the former secretary of state lost to Democrat Laura Kelly in the gubernatorial race in 2018.

Kobach’s bid for attorney general also strike a note of irony given how he’d successfully pushed for a law that allowed secretaries of state to bypass the authority of the attorney general to independently open the kind of bogus voter fraud investigations that Kobach pursued relentlessly while in office.