Klobuchar Says She Withdrew From VP Consideration To Encourage Biden To Chose A WOC

June 19, 2020 9:57 a.m.

Former 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said on Thursday night that she had removed herself from the list of potential running-mates of Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Klobuchar told MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell that the protests against racist police brutality, which began in her state after the killing of George Floyd, prompted her to withdraw from consideration to have her name on the ticket.

“This is a historic moment, and America must seize on this moment,” the Minnesota senator said. “And I truly believe, as I actually told the vice president last night when I called him, that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket.”

Klobuchar argued that doing so would be “a hell of a way” to heal the country amid the unrest.

Though former primary rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren is reportedly one of the top contenders for the role, Biden’s campaign has reportedly been considering several black female lawmakers, such as his other former primary rival Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Rep. Val Demings (D-FL).

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
