Klobuchar Timed Her Dropping Out To Help Deliver Minnesota To Biden

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) liked the idea of ending her campaign with a win in Minnesota — but ultimately decided to drop out earlier to help deliver her home state to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Then, the big overwhelming thing was I knew I was going to win my state,” she told the New York Times. “And I thought, ‘Well, that would be good. Good way to end.’ But then I thought, why would I just do that for myself? Maybe I can actually deliver this for Joe Biden knowing that he was at like 10 percent or 15.”

Biden did win the state after Klobuchar dropped out and endorsed, despite earlier polling that showed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as likely to get the win.

Klobuchar also pointed out that she still won some counties on the edges of the state which she says don’t always get TV from Minnesota, since they’re closer to the Dakotas and Canada.

“Those were the ones that I still won,” Klobuchar said. “Maybe they went to vote in the morning without knowing.”