Klobuchar Says Her Husband Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Monday morning that her husband has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Klobuchar said that she and her husband received his test results earlier Monday morning. The Minnesota senator added that she and her daughter are in contact with him digitally while he is “cut off from all visitors.”

“While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and emailing,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “We love him very much and pray for his recovery. He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person.”

Klobuchar noted that her husband began feeling sick while she was in Minnesota and he was in Washington, D.C. Although her husband thought he only had a cold, Klobuchar said that he “immediately quarantined” himself as a precaution and stopped going to his job teaching in Baltimore.

“He kept having a temperature and a bad, bad cough and when he started coughing up blood he got a test and a chest X-ray and they checked him into a hospital in Virginia because of a variety of things including very low oxygen levels which haven’t really improved,” Klobuchar said in the statement. “He now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not a ventilator.”

Klobuchar added that because she and her husband have been in different places for the last two weeks, in addition to how she’s outside the 14-day incubation period for the coronavirus, her doctor advised her against getting tested.

“As everyone is aware, there are test shortages for people who need them everywhere and I don’t qualify to get one under any standard,” Klobuchar said in the statement. “I love my husband so very much and not being able to be there at the hospital by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease.”