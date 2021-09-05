Klobuchar Urges Nixing ‘Archaic Rule’ Of Filibuster To Codify Abortion Rights

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on Sunday called for the elimination of the filibuster after the Supreme Court let Texas’ ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy stand, leaving the second largest state in the country with virtually no access to legal abortions.

During an interview on CNN, Klobuchar was pressed on the lack of the 60 votes needed in the 50-50 Senate to codify the right to legal abortions.

Klobuchar first expressed gratitude for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for vowing congressional action to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

After pointing out that there are some pro-choice Republicans in the Senate, such as Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Klobuchar argued that the solution to passing progressive legislation would be to nix the filibuster that has posed obstacles to Democrats’ legislative priorities.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

“So, my solution to this, which is my solution for voting rights and so many other things, including climate change, where one side of the country is in flames, the other side of the country is flooded, with people dying submerged in their cars, I believe we should abolish the filibuster,” Klobuchar said.

“I do not believe an archaic rule should be used to allow us to put our heads in the sand, to use Justice Sotomayor’s words, to put our heads in the sand, and not take action on the important issues, the challenges that are facing our country right now, now and over the next years,” Klobuchar continued. “We just will get nowhere if we keep this filibuster in place.”

Klobuchar’s latest remarks were issued days after Pelosi called the Supreme Court majority opinion on Texas’ anti-abortion law “cowardly” and “shameful” in a statement. Pelosi said that the “unconstitutional assault on women’s rights” necessitates codifying Roe v. Wade.

“Upon our return, the House will bring up Congresswoman Judy Chu’s Women’s Health Protection Act to enshrine into law reproductive health care for all women across America,” Pelosi said.

With a 50-50 Senate, chances are virtually nonexistent for abortion access to survive the filibuster that has stood in the way of progressive legislation.

Democrats such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ed Markey (D-MA) urged the congressional codification of abortion rights — and called for the elimination of the filibuster if need be.

“Senate Democrats have the power to fix this problem right now by abolishing the filibuster and passing my legislation to expand the Supreme Court,” Markey said in a statement. “We need to restore balance to the Court after Donald Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell blatantly stole the seats of Justice Scalia and Justice Ginsburg.”

Markey added that the Supreme Court’s ruling on Texas’ anti-abortion law must be an “urgent call to action” for his centrist colleagues, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), who remain loyal to preserving the filibuster.

Watch Klobuchar’s remarks below: