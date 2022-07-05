‘New Lows’: Kinzinger Posts Audio Of Violent Threats His Interns Have Had To Field For Him

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of two Republicans who serve on the Jan. 6 Select Committee, posted audio on Tuesday exposing the violent threats his office has received in recent weeks and months — graphic and disturbing threats that have been fielded by interns serving in his D.C. office.

In a tweet, Kinzinger shared audio that he described as a “new low” in terms of the attacks he’s received over the last few years. Kinzinger has faced backlash since he became a vocal critic of former President Trump following the deadly Capitol insurrection last year.

The video — which Kinzinger noted was compiled by his new interns, who are in high school or college — contains audio of voicemails and phone calls with profanities and ominous language threatening the lawmaker and his family’s safety. Some of the callers are heard attacking Kinzinger for his defiance of Trump.

Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows. My new interns made this compilation of recent calls they’ve received while serving in my DC office.



WARNING: this video contains foul & graphic language. pic.twitter.com/yQJvvAHBVV — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 5, 2022

Kinzinger has previously given stark warnings about the dangers he and others on the Jan. 6 Select Committee face as they expose evidence on Trump’s incitement of the insurrection, all while GOPers continues to push the Big Lie heading into the 2024 presidential election.

In an interview with ABC News last month, Kinzinger described a letter mailed to his house. The writer threatened to execute him, his wife and his five-month-old child at the time.

Kinzinger urged the public to take the threat of political violence seriously moving forward. He argued that kind of violence can only be avoided if his GOP colleagues “get a grip” and stop adhering to myths about a stolen 2020 election.

“There’s violence in the future, I’m going to tell you,” Kinzinger said last month. “And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently.”