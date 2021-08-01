Kinzinger Backs Subpoenas For McCarthy And Jordan In Jan. 6 Probe

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Sunday said that he expects that the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will issue “a significant” amount of subpoenas, which include his Republican colleagues in Congress.

In an interview with ABC News, Kinzinger said he supports issuing subpoenas to anyone who has information about the Capitol insurrection as well as actions that then-President Trump took on Jan. 6.

Asked whether he would support subpoenas to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Kinzinger said he would be in favor. Jordan acknowledged during an interview on Fox News that he spoke with Trump on the day of the Capitol insurrection.

“I would support subpoenas to anybody that can shed light on that. If that’s the leader, that’s the leader,” Kinzinger said. “If it’s anybody that talked to the President that can provide us that information, I want to know what the President was doing every moment of that day.”

Kinzinger added that some lingering questions include whether Trump made any calls to the National Guard on Jan. 6 and why it took five or six hours for the Guard to get to Capitol Hill.

“This is stuff that we can’t, you know, sweep under the rug of ‘That was a whole seven months ago, you know, history,’ that some people are trying to do because it’s politically inconvenient,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger went on to say that anyone with “inside knowledge” can “probably expect to be talking to the committee.”

Pressed on whether he wants to talk to Trump, Kinzinger replied that he is unsure about that because it’s dependent on “where the facts lead.”

“We may not even have to talk to Donald Trump to get the information. There were tons of people around him. There were tons of people involved in the things that led up to January 6,” Kinzinger said. “Obviously, if you talk to the President, the former president, that’s going to have a whole new set of kind of like everything associated with it. So, when I look at that, I’m like, maybe.”

“But I know that we’re going to get to the information,” Kinzinger continued. “If he has unique information. That’s one thing. But I think there’s a lot of people around him that knew some things.”

Last week, the House select committee held its first public hearing featuring emotional testimony from Capitol and DC Metropolitan officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6.

An hour before the select committee’s first hearing last week, House Republican leadership attempted to shift blame for the insurrection to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Republican lawmakers also made another attempt at counter programming the House select committee’s first public hearing with a press conference held by a handful of Trump’s greatest Big Lie adherents outside of the Justice Department to call out the treatment of jailed insurrectionists, whom they deem “political prisoners.”

The press conference that featured Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Bob Good (R-VA) abruptly ended after protesters successfully disrupted the publicity stunt with whistles and signs that read, “traitors and rapists sit down” and “pedophiles for Trump.”

Watch Kinzinger’s remarks below: