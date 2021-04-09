Latest
UNITED STATES - JULY 1: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,attends the House Armed Services Committee markup of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in Longworth Building on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
9 mins ago ago
Report: Gaetz Used Venmo To Pay Indicted Sex Trafficker, Who Then Sent Cash To 18-Year-Old
14 hours ago ago
Capitol Police IG Finds More Failures Behind Lack Of Preparation Before Attack
15 hours ago ago
A $500K Confederate Monument Chair Became A Toilet, Folks

Kinzinger Calls On Gaetz To Resign

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 13: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) listens to fellow republican congressmen and women during a press briefing after the House panel voteed on articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump in Was... BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 13: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) listens to fellow republican congressmen and women during a press briefing after the House panel voteed on articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., December 13, 2019. A more than 14-hour-long debate about the presidents alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress was finally ended by Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) late last night. (Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 9, 2021 8:34 a.m.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) is calling on fellow House Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL) to resign amid a federal investigation into allegations that he had sex with an underage girl and may have violated federal sex trafficking laws.

“Matt Gaetz needs to resign,” Kinzinger tweeted Thursday night, linking to a Daily Beast report that indicated the Florida congressman had allegedly made Venmo payments to young women presumably for sex, through his associate former Florida tax collector Joel Green, who was indicted on multiple charges including sex trafficking of a minor.

Gaetz has not been charged with any wrongdoing and has denied ever paying for sex or having sex with an underage girl but he appears to be growing increasingly isolated as details of the probe become public.

Last week, Gaetz’s communications director, Luke Ball resigned. The departure was quickly followed hours later by the resignation a second aide, Devin Murphy, people familiar with the decision told The New York Times.

Meanwhile, few GOP allies have been willing to defend Gaetz amid the allegations.

Gaetz appeared to have built a reputation in Florida politics for bragging about women he had met through Greenberg. Several people privy to Gaetz’s braggadocios behavior recently told the Post that the Republican lawmaker also showed off mobile videos of naked or topless women on multiple occasions.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that Gaetz was said to have asked now former President Donald Trump for a preemptive blanket pardon during Trump’s final weeks in office — a request that came as the inquiry which was already underway.

Trump finally broke his own silence about Gaetz — one of his most staunch supporters–  in a brief statement Wednesday morning saying that Gaetz had never asked him for a pardon.

“It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him,” Trump said.

On Monday, in an op-ed denying allegations against him, Gaetz said he “absolutely” wouldn’t resign. 

“Predictably, the anti-Trump cheerleaders such as Meghan McCain, Bill Kristol, and sadly, some of my feckless colleagues in Congress are going to call for me to resign,” he wrote at the time. 

Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
GET 30% OFF PRIME
Rejoin and get 30% off an annual membership
Rejoin and get 30% off an annual membership