Fox’s Kilmeade Asks If He’s Watching ‘Univision’ While Talking Spanish Speaking Dems

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Brian Kilmeade attends the 5th Annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 13, 2011 in Briarcliff Manor, New York. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)
Bobby Bank/WireImage
By
June 27, 2019 8:56 am

“Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade delivered one of his usual quips Thursday morning, when he questioned whether he was watching Univision while asking Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) about the effectiveness of Democrats’ use of Spanish during the debates on Wednesday evening.

“You saw the segue to Spanish by three candidates, is that effective in the Spanish community as you know it?” Kilmeade asked Rubio, who responded in Spanish.

“Am I watching Univision?” Kilmeade said with a laugh, referencing the Spanish-language television network.

“Sorry, wrong network,” Rubio replied. “Look I think the problem is they didn’t have answers to real problems. They didn’t have an answer in English and they didn’t have an answer in Spanish.”

Three Democratic hopefuls opted to answer questions in Spanish at the debate in Miami, highlighting candidates’ efforts to earn the Latino vote.

