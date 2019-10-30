Kilmeade On Defense After Questioning NSC Official’s ‘Affinity’ For Ukraine

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade doesn’t understand all the fuss over his suspicions that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who has served on the National Security Council since 2018, has an “affinity to the Ukrainian people.”

During a Wednesday morning segment on “Fox & Friends,” Kilmeade pushed back on the heat he’s gotten for the remark he made on Vindman Tuesday morning. Vindman’s testimony recounted how he alerted a top White House lawyer twice about his concerns over the Trump administration’s pressure campaign against Ukraine.

Kilmeade dismissed the notion that his Vindman skepticism is “not patriotic” and called the blowback he’s received “farcical.”

“It’s a joke that people think if you have questions to the lieutenant colonel because he’s a great warfighter, that you’re somehow not patriotic or don’t like the military, which is the blowback that we’re getting from our show and others,” Kilmeade said. “I think that’s farcical.”

Kilmeade then doubled down on his suspicions about Vindman’s supposed Ukrainian allegiance.

“There is no doubt about it, this lieutenant colonel was born in Ukraine. He came here,” Kilmeade said, before noting that the Ukrainian government reportedly reached out to him about Rudy Giuliani working as an envoy for Trump. “And to think that maybe he was going to come forward with an additional point of view and can’t be challenged because he served in the military, it doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Watch Kilmeade’s remarks on “Fox and Friends” below: