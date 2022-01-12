Jan. 6 Committee Requests Info From Minority Leader McCarthy

The House Jan. 6 Committee sent a letter on Wednesday asking House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for information about the insurrection.

The six-page letter asks McCarthy for his voluntary cooperation in the probe, noting the risk of “continued violence after January 6th.”

It asks McCarthy a range of questions about Jan. 6, including whether he asked Trump to resign in the aftermath of the attack.

“It appears that you may also have discussed with President Trump the potential he would face a

censure resolution, impeachment, or removal under the 25th Amendment,” the letter reads. “It also appears that you may have identified other possible options, including President Trump’s immediate resignation from office.”

McCarthy and Trump spoke over the phone during the attack. The minority leader reportedly told Trump to call off the rioters, and to “get help” for besieged members of Congress.