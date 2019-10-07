Kevin McAleenan Jeered Off Stage By Protesters At Immigration Forum

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan was heckled off the stage on Monday at a conference on immigration.

McAleenan was slated to be the keynote speaker at a conference hosted by the Migration Policy Institute at Georgetown University Law Center.

However, protesters interrupted the DHS chief’s speech almost immediately after the MPI president introduced him onstage.

Holding a large banner that read “Hate is not normal,” the protesters chanted, “When immigrants are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”

The conference moderator tried to get the situation under control and allow McAleenan to speak, but efforts to assuage the situation were steamrolled by the protesters.

“When children are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” they shouted.

“As a career law enforcement professional, I’ve dedicated my career to protecting the rights of free speech and all of the values we hold dear here in America from all threats,” McAleenan said after being interrupted for the third time.

“Bullshit,” a heckler jeered.

“So we’ll go ahead and try one more time, but otherwise I’m going to go back to work and keep trying to secure this country,” the DHS leader continued, ignoring the comment.

However, every attempt McAleenan made to begin his speech was met with chants until he eventually gave up.

“Okay, thank you. Have a good day,” he said to his fellow panelists before walking out of the auditorium.

Later on, the DHS released a statement on the fiasco.

“The First Amendment guarantees all Americans the right to free speech and assembly,” the statement read. “Unfortunately that right was robbed from many who were scheduled to speak and attend today’s event at Georgetown.”

The statement included a copy of McAleenan’s speech.

Watch below:

Protesters interrupt McAleenan's speech pic.twitter.com/jP0Lp70iV9 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 7, 2019