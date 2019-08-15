Latest
1 hour ago
Judge Orders Man Allegedly Tied To Neo-Nazi Group Detained For Planning Attacks
1 hour ago
MSNBC Can’t Find Anyone In King’s District To Defend Rape, Incest Remarks
1 hour ago
Walmart CEO Supports Debate Over Reinstating Assault Weapons Ban
news

GOP Kentucky Lt. Governor Sues Matt Bevin For Firing Her Top Aides

UNITED STATES - APRIL 12: Matt Bevin, republican Senate candidate for Kentucky, talks with attendees of the Knob Creek Gun Range Machine Gun Shoot Out in West Point, Ky. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
August 15, 2019 12:20 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton (R) filed a lawsuit against Gov. Matt Bevin (R) on Thursday claiming that Bevin illegally fired two of her staffers.

In her lawsuit, Hampton said that Bevin’s dismissals of her chief of staff (Steve Knipper) and her deputy chief of staff (Adrienne Souther) this year were unlawful.

The firings started with Knipper back in January, then Southworth in May.

Southworth told the Courier-Journal in June that she has “no earthly clue” why the Bevin administration sacked her.

Though both Bevin and Hampton are Republicans, Bevin decided to drop her in January as his running mate in his 2019 reelection campaign.

h/t the Courier-Journal

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: