GOP Kentucky Lt. Governor Sues Matt Bevin For Firing Her Top Aides

Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton (R) filed a lawsuit against Gov. Matt Bevin (R) on Thursday claiming that Bevin illegally fired two of her staffers.

In her lawsuit, Hampton said that Bevin’s dismissals of her chief of staff (Steve Knipper) and her deputy chief of staff (Adrienne Souther) this year were unlawful.

The firings started with Knipper back in January, then Southworth in May.

Southworth told the Courier-Journal in June that she has “no earthly clue” why the Bevin administration sacked her.

Though both Bevin and Hampton are Republicans, Bevin decided to drop her in January as his running mate in his 2019 reelection campaign.

