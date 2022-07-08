Latest
on June 11, 2014 in Washington, DC.
8 hours ago
IRS Asks IG To Investigate Fishy Comey And McCabe Audits
1 day ago
Report: GOPers Tied To Fake Elector Scheme Set To Turn Over Info To DOJ As Soon As This Week
1 day ago
Casey Supports Reforming Filibuster To Pass Abortion Protections

Kentucky Guv Demands Biden Ditch Anti-Abortion Judicial Nominee

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) speaks onstage during the 2022 Concordia Lexington Summit on April 08, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images for Concordia)
By
|
July 8, 2022 12:29 p.m.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) called on the White House to drop President Joe Biden’s planned judicial nomination of Chad Meredith, an anti-abortion conservative, during a press briefing on Thursday.

“It’s been plenty of time,” Beshear said. “And by now, they should be telling us that it’s going to be rescinded.”

The Democratic governor told reporters that he won’t stop protesting the Biden administration’s plan.

“You can expect in any conversations on this I will continue to tell them that this is not an acceptable nomination, and I and the rest of Kentucky will oppose it,” he said.

The Louisville Courier Journal noted that Beshear has not yet mentioned Meredith’s anti-abortion stance while rebuking the “indefensible” nomination, including on Thursday.

Rather, the governor has focused his criticism on Meredith’s involvement in former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s (R) controversial pardons while serving as the GOP governor’s deputy general counsel.

“The fact that this individual assisted former Gov. Bevin with the worst misuse or abuse of gubernatorial power –- certainly in my lifetime -– should be disqualifying,” Beshear declared on Thursday.

Beshear’s comments came two days after his office released the emails from the White House informing him that Biden was going to tap Meredith to sit on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

The White House’s first email, sent on June 23, said Biden was going to nominate Meredith the following day –- the day the Supreme Court dismantled Roe v. Wade.

The second email, sent on June 29, told Beshear’s office that the previous email was “pre-decisional and privileged information.”

The governor’s office initially refused to turn over the messages when the Louisville Courier Journal requested them under the open records law. It’s unclear why Beshear changed his mind on releasing the emails.

Kentucky officials have suggested that the jaw-dropping nomination is part of an agreement, albeit unconfirmed, between Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). The Republican Senate leader reportedly promised not to block the President’s other federal nominations in return.

More specifically, according to Slate, in exchange for Meredith’s lifetime appointment to the bench, McConnell reportedly agreed not to stonewall Biden’s picks for U.S. Attorney in the state.

The White House has flatly refused to comment on the nomination and whether Biden plans to go through with it in the face of fury from his fellow Democrats and abortion rights advocates.

McConnell has been similarly tight-lipped on the issue.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: