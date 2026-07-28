© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
News

Kentucky Gov. Demands McConnell Give Verbal Address as Proof He Can Serve

by
07.28.26 | 9:23 am
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the FY2027 budget request in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 12, 2026 in ... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the FY2027 budget request in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is asking for an unprecedented $1.5 trillion for the Pentagon, an increase of 50-percent over last year's budget. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has once again formally requested proof of life from Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has been absent from the Senate since he was hospitalized on June 14.

Beshear sent a new letter to McConnell, his staff and the office of Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) on Monday demanding the 84-year-old senator “directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign.”

“I am addressing this letter to Senator McConnell under the assumption that he is capable of reading and responding verbally, and not incapacitated by means of consciousness or cognition. If the Senator is unable to respond for either of those or other conditions, consider this letter a demand for his Senate staff to be honest and transparent with the people of Kentucky,” Beshear wrote.

Beshear also called on Thune to “investigate” McConnell’s condition and begin the process of expelling him from office if McConnell is not willing to voluntarily show that he has the capacity to serve.

Beshear’s letter comes as McConnell and the Office of the Attending Physician released an update on the senator’s condition on Monday.

McConnell has been discharged from the hospital but is continuing his recovery in a rehab facility, according to the statement.

“Senator McConnell continues his recovery from a fall at home in June. OAP physicians visit with the Senator every day, discussing all aspects of his rehabilitation care,” Congress’ attending physician said in a statement. “Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls.”

McConnell’s office also released a new photo of him with his wife Elaine Chao and a statement from the senator himself.

“I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders. Unfortunately, that means I won’t be able to make it to Fancy Farm, Kentucky this Saturday,” McConnell said, referring to the annual Kentucky picnic tradition. 

McConnell’s office did not provide a timeline for his return. He has already missed dozens of Senate floor votes and the Senate Appropriations Committee has been at a standstill in terms of voting spending bills out of committee due to his absence.

Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
Includes: 
13
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  2. Is this an assertion of dominance – a “you can’t make me” gibe – or evidence of incapacity (and a cover up)? Who knows, and perhaps that’s the point. The absence of obligation and absence of transparency go hand in hand; power is as power does and that seems to be where we are now as a nation.

  4. Mitch has already replied that he will be happy to have a twenty minute phone call, and any audio delay has nothing with routing the call through China.

  5. Why would Gov Beshear do this other than to appease voices from the left who don’t under civics. Under KY law, Bashear cannot appoint a replacement if McConnell is unable to serve; there must be a special election. If McConnell cannot vote because he is too ill, then the Republicans have one less vote in the Senate. Why wouldn’t the Democrats want the Republicans to have one less vote in the Senate?

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

7 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for sandi Avatar for becca656 Avatar for gr Avatar for tao Avatar for golfina Avatar for tindalos Avatar for bashful Avatar for davidn Avatar for revjim Avatar for IBecameACitizenforthis Avatar for ClutchCargo Avatar for Degree

Continue Discussion
LATEST
News
While One Challenge to Trump’s Election Order Reaches SCOTUS, He Notches Early Win in Parallel Case
07.28.26 | 12:11 pm
News
Federal Judges Chastise Trump’s Justice Department for ‘Unlawful,’ ‘Unethical’ and ‘Unseemly’ Conduct
07.28.26 | 11:49 am
Morning Memo
Another ICE Protester Prosecution Bites the Dust
07.28.26 | 9:42 am