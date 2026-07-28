Kentucky Gov. Demands McConnell Give Verbal Address as Proof He Can Serve

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has once again formally requested proof of life from Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has been absent from the Senate since he was hospitalized on June 14.

Beshear sent a new letter to McConnell, his staff and the office of Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) on Monday demanding the 84-year-old senator “directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign.”

“I am addressing this letter to Senator McConnell under the assumption that he is capable of reading and responding verbally, and not incapacitated by means of consciousness or cognition. If the Senator is unable to respond for either of those or other conditions, consider this letter a demand for his Senate staff to be honest and transparent with the people of Kentucky,” Beshear wrote.

Beshear also called on Thune to “investigate” McConnell’s condition and begin the process of expelling him from office if McConnell is not willing to voluntarily show that he has the capacity to serve.

Beshear’s letter comes as McConnell and the Office of the Attending Physician released an update on the senator’s condition on Monday.

McConnell has been discharged from the hospital but is continuing his recovery in a rehab facility, according to the statement.

“Senator McConnell continues his recovery from a fall at home in June. OAP physicians visit with the Senator every day, discussing all aspects of his rehabilitation care,” Congress’ attending physician said in a statement. “Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls.”

McConnell’s office also released a new photo of him with his wife Elaine Chao and a statement from the senator himself.

“I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders. Unfortunately, that means I won’t be able to make it to Fancy Farm, Kentucky this Saturday,” McConnell said, referring to the annual Kentucky picnic tradition.

McConnell’s office did not provide a timeline for his return. He has already missed dozens of Senate floor votes and the Senate Appropriations Committee has been at a standstill in terms of voting spending bills out of committee due to his absence.