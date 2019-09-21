Kennedy Officially Challenging Markey, Little Sunlight Between Their Politics

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) has made good on his plan to primary Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) in 2020, a matchup where the age gap is the biggest difference between the two.

Big news: I’m running for US Senate. This isn’t a time for waiting, for sitting on the sidelines, or for playing by rules that don’t work anymore. This is the fight of our lives, the fight of my generation — and I’m all in. I hope you’ll join me at https://t.co/7zwvI9aujq pic.twitter.com/WVkNLwCJbg — Joe Kennedy (@joekennedy) September 21, 2019

Markey is 73 and Kennedy 38, but little else separates the politicians. They are both dependable progressives, have a deep bench of Capitol Hill supporters and are well-liked in their state.

Kennedy, likely bolstered by his famous surname, leapt to an immediate 14-point lead in a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll.

On the other hand, Markey has scooped up endorsements from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).