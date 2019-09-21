Latest
Kennedy Officially Challenging Markey, Little Sunlight Between Their Politics

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) takes the stage at an event in Lawrence, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
By
|
September 21, 2019 3:15 pm
Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) has made good on his plan to primary Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) in 2020, a matchup where the age gap is the biggest difference between the two.

Markey is 73 and Kennedy 38, but little else separates the politicians. They are both dependable progressives, have a deep bench of Capitol Hill supporters and are well-liked in their state.

Kennedy, likely bolstered by his famous surname, leapt to an immediate 14-point lead in a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll.

On the other hand, Markey has scooped up endorsements from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

