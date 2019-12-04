Kennedy Says He’s Done Pushing DNC-Ukraine Conspiracy After Retracting His Retraction

Silence is golden.

After appearing to retract his DNC-Ukraine conspiracy theory retraction, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) claimed that he’s done pushing the debunked conspiracy touted by President Trump.

According to a CNN report Tuesday night, Kennedy said that has “nothing else” to say about his wishy-washy stance on whether Ukraine attempted to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election.

“There’s nothing else I’m going to say on it,”Kennedy told reporters while passing through a crowded Capitol basement to take an elevator to the Senate floor for a vote, according to CNN.

When CNN pressed Kennedy on whether that meant he won’t bring up the conspiracy theory again, the Louisiana Republican said “no” before saying that people are entitled to their opinion.

“Reasonable people can disagree,” Kennedy said, according to CNN. “I believe what I believe and some people believe otherwise and they are entitled to it.”

CNN reported that Kennedy then tried to get an elevator operator to help him escape reporters.

“Ma’am, can you help me here?” Kennedy asked the elevator operator, according to CNN. “These people are trying to kill me and hurt me the entire time that I’m dying.”

When he finally got into the “Senators Only” elevator, CNN reported that Kennedy bumped into Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who disputed the DNC-Ukraine conspiracy theory just moments earlier.

According to CNN, Romney declined to criticize Kennedy after reporters pressed him to do so. When a reporter asked both Republican senators whether they were going to hash out their differences while riding up the elevator together, Kennedy replied that “Mitt said I don’t have to answer.”

