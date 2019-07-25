Kellyanne Conway Feels Bad For ‘Feeble’ Mueller

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway slapped special counsel Robert Mueller with a backhanded compliment on Thursday.

During an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, she said she had a great deal of “compassion” for Mueller, while simultaneously calling the special counsel “feeble” and “clearly not conversant with the facts.”

“I feel like Bob Mueller may well have been used by the people around him to imbue this fake and ill-conceived investigation with credibility and legitimacy it wouldn’t have otherwise,” she said. “And I am first and foremost who I will always be, which is a daughter, a mother, and, of course, I feel great empathy and compassion for folks who, as some of these headlines suggest, may be feeble or not understanding some of the questions — asking them to be repeated, clearly not conversant with the facts and with his own report.”

She added that it was “unfortunate” that people — like her — were focusing on Mueller’s performance and not the “Mueller report and what is not there.”

“The people who are focused on the optics and the theatrics and the performance yesterday are missing the point, there was no substance,” she said. “The best actor in the world can’t perform if there’s no good script, if there’s no plot line, if there is no character development, if there’s no conclusion. People were relying too heavily on Bob Mueller, for years now, to deliver on what they had promised.”

Listen to the full interview below: