Pence Aide Emphasizes VP Did Not Bring Up Biden Investigations With Ukrainians

Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, one of Vice President Mike Pence’s national security advisers who was on the infamous Trump-Zelensky call, said on Tuesday that he had “no concerns” about the call–but he also emphasized a fellow aid’s testimony that Pence never discussed Joe Biden with Ukrainian officials, unlike Trump.

After Jennifer Williams, another Pence national security aide who was also on the call, gave her public testimony on Tuesday, Kellogg released a statement declaring he heard “nothing wrong or improper” when President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden’s ties to Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company.

But despite having “no concerns” about the call, Kellogg also made sure to point out that Williams had “accurately testified” that Pence never brought up Biden and Burisma during his meeting with Zelensky in September.

“In her testimony, she affirmed that the Vice President focused on President Zelensky’s anti-corruption efforts and the lack of European support and never mentioned former Vice President Joe Biden, Crowdstrike, Burisma, or investigations in any communication with Ukrainians,” Kellogg wrote.