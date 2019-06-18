Latest
With ‘Heavy Heart,’ Swing District Dem Supports Impeachment Inquiry

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - 2019/05/22: Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) speaking at The Center for American Progress CAP 2019 Ideas Conference. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By
June 18, 2019 9:14 am

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), who represents a swing district, tweeted a video Monday explaining to her constituents why, “with a heavy heart,” she has come to support impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

She cited the public statements of special counsel Robert Mueller, as well as the White House’s subpoena-dodging and attempt to muzzle would-be witnesses.

She said that she did not come to the decision “easily” but with much “deliberation.”

“The President has continued his efforts to spread mistrust of our law enforcement, contempt for our journalists and false information about the law, Director Mueller’s findings and basic, uncontested facts,” she said. “The question is not whether a crisis is in our midst, but rather whether we choose to fight against it.”

Her decision is notable, as Porter’s district is anything but a safe Democratic hold. She is the first Democrat to win the seat since its creation. She won with 52 percent of the vote against the Republican incumbent in 2018.

