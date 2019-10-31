Katie Hill Calls Out ‘Double Standard’ Applied To Male Sexual Misconduct In Final Speech

On Thursday, Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) ripped into the “double standard” that forced her to resign over leaked nude photos and an affair with a staffer while her male colleagues accused of sexual misconduct face little to no consequences.

“I will never shirk my responsibility for this sudden ending to my time here, but I have to say more because this is bigger than me,” Hill said during her final speech on the House floor. “I am leaving now because of a double standard.”

The congresswoman pointed out how men like President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh are still in power, despite being accused of sexual assault.

“I’m leaving, but we have men who have been credibly accused of intentional acts of sexual violence and remain in boardrooms, on the Supreme Court, in this very body, and worst of all, in the Oval Office,” she said.

Hill announced her resignation on Sunday after right-wing websites published nude photos of her and unearthed an affair with a campaign staffer. The Democratic lawmaker has accused her “abusive” husband of leaking the photos amid an acrimonious divorce.

