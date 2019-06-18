CNN: Katharine Gorka Tapped As Customs And Border Protection Press Secretary

Katharine Gorka, a senior Trump administration appointee at the Department of Homeland Security, will reportedly be hired to be press secretary for the Customs and Border Protection agency.

According to a Tuesday CNN report, acting CBP commissioner John Sanders pushed for the new hire.

The hardline views expressed by Gorka, the wife of former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka, have been a subject of controversy. She eliminated DHS funding for a group combating white nationalism, and has described anti-fascists as the “actual threats right now.”