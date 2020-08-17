Kasich Says A ‘Prominent’ Former GOP Congressman Will Endorse Biden Soon

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), who is slated to speak at the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week, stated on Sunday evening that a former Republican lawmaker will endorse Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday.

During an interview with Kasich, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer asked if the GOP ex-governor “actually foresee[s] a significant number of Republicans voting for Biden in November.”

“Look, you’re gonna have a prominent congressman that’s going to come out, and declare, let him do it. I think he’s gonna do it tomorrow,” Kasich replied.

Shortly after the remark, CNN reporter Jamie Gangel reported that the Ohio Republican had told her he was referring to a former, not sitting, member of Congress.

Prior to Kasich’s clarification, Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI), whose opposition to President Donald Trump prompted him to leave the GOP for the Libertarian Party, shot down speculation that he would endorse Biden.

“Trump is just a symptom,” Amash tweeted. “Biden won’t address the causes.”