Kasich Says A ‘Prominent’ Former GOP Congressman Will Endorse Biden Soon

By
|
August 17, 2020 8:25 a.m.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), who is slated to speak at the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week, stated on Sunday evening that a former Republican lawmaker will endorse Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday.

During an interview with Kasich, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer asked if the GOP ex-governor “actually foresee[s] a significant number of Republicans voting for Biden in November.”

“Look, you’re gonna have a prominent congressman that’s going to come out, and declare, let him do it. I think he’s gonna do it tomorrow,” Kasich replied.

Shortly after the remark, CNN reporter Jamie Gangel reported that the Ohio Republican had told her he was referring to a former, not sitting, member of Congress.

Prior to Kasich’s clarification, Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI), whose opposition to President Donald Trump prompted him to leave the GOP for the Libertarian Party, shot down speculation that he would endorse Biden.

“Trump is just a symptom,” Amash tweeted. “Biden won’t address the causes.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
