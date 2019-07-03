Supermodel Kloss Admits How ‘Hard’ It Is To Be Related To The Trump Fam As A Dem

It’s not easy being married to the other Kushner brother during the Trump-era.

During a new interview with UK Vogue, supermodel Karlie Kloss, who is married to Joshua Kushner, and related to the Trump family by marriage, finally addressed the dissonance between her vocal liberal political views and her new family ties.

“It’s been hard,” she told Vogue. “But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”

Kloss has been with Joshua Kushner, the brother of White House senior adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, since she was 19-years-old, when the possibility of a presidency was just a twinkle in Trump’s eye, Kloss notes.

Kloss hasn’t been quiet about her political activism — she voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, attended the Women’s March the day after Trump’s inauguration and has publicly advocated for gun control and abortion access — but she had not yet addressed the Trump-family ties since she and Joshua Kushner wed in October last year.