Latest
17 mins ago
Fox & Friends Hosts Are Offended By Media Coverage Of Trump’s July 4 Bash
2 hours ago
Trump Posts Cryptic Tweet On Citizenship Question Just As DOJ Backs Down For 2020
2 hours ago
Fashion Icon McConnell Says He’ll ‘Make The First Order’ If Nike Brings Back Sneakers
news

Supermodel Kloss Admits How ‘Hard’ It Is To Be Related To The Trump Fam As A Dem

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
By
July 3, 2019 9:55 am

It’s not easy being married to the other Kushner brother during the Trump-era.

During a new interview with UK Vogue, supermodel Karlie Kloss, who is married to Joshua Kushner, and related to the Trump family by marriage, finally addressed the dissonance between her vocal liberal political views and her new family ties.

“It’s been hard,” she told Vogue. “But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”

Kloss has been with Joshua Kushner, the brother of White House senior adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, since she was 19-years-old, when the possibility of a presidency was just a twinkle in Trump’s eye, Kloss notes.

Kloss hasn’t been quiet about her political activism — she voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, attended the Women’s March the day after Trump’s inauguration and has publicly advocated for gun control and abortion access — but she had not yet addressed the Trump-family ties since she and Joshua Kushner wed in October last year.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: