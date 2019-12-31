Kansas Police Chief Says Cop Lied About Receiving Expletive-Covered McDonald’s Cup

Herington, Kansas Police Chief Brian Hornaday said on Monday evening that one of his officers admitted he himself wrote “fucking pig” on his own McDonald’s cup, not a McDonald’s employee as he originally claimed on Saturday.

“This was completely and solely fabricated by a Herington police officer who is no longer employed with our agency,” the chief announced during a press conference.

The unidentified officer said the incident was “meant to be a joke,” said Hornaday, who declined to name the officer “due to the matter being a personnel issue.”

Hornaday told reporters that the hoax “has been an obvious violation of that public trust.”

“Now, this is absolutely a black eye on law enforcement,” the police chief said. “I truly hope that the former officer of the Herington Police Department that did this, I hope he understands the magnitude of the black eye that this gives the law enforcement profession from coast to coast.”