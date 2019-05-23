Latest
Harris ‘Very Troubled’ By SF Reporter Raid: ‘We Have Shield Laws For A Reason’

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 12: Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., questions Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., nominee for director of the Central Intelligence Agency, during his Senate Select Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building, January 12, 2017. The hearing was moved from Hart Building due to a power outage. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
May 23, 2019 3:53 pm

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said Thursday that she is “very troubled” by the San Francisco police department’s raid on journalist Bryan Carmody to try to suss out one of his sources.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the former attorney general referenced the stringent laws California has specifically to protect journalists from being forced to divulge their sources.

“Apparently they had a search warrant,” Harris said of the police. “But the reality is that we’ve got shield laws for a reason. And especially in this time, where we have these full-on attacks against the press, and leaders calling the press all kinds of names — I’m very troubled by what happened.”

The police came calling at Carmody’s home and office after he published a leaked police report that revealed scandalous details about the death of the late public defender Jeff Adachi.

Read TPM’s deep dive on the scandal and Carmody’s personal account here.

