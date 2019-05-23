Harris ‘Very Troubled’ By SF Reporter Raid: ‘We Have Shield Laws For A Reason’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said Thursday that she is “very troubled” by the San Francisco police department’s raid on journalist Bryan Carmody to try to suss out one of his sources.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the former attorney general referenced the stringent laws California has specifically to protect journalists from being forced to divulge their sources.

“Apparently they had a search warrant,” Harris said of the police. “But the reality is that we’ve got shield laws for a reason. And especially in this time, where we have these full-on attacks against the press, and leaders calling the press all kinds of names — I’m very troubled by what happened.”

The police came calling at Carmody’s home and office after he published a leaked police report that revealed scandalous details about the death of the late public defender Jeff Adachi.

