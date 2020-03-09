Cory Booker And Kamala Harris Endorse Biden In 2020 Primary Race

Former 2020 candidates Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) have endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary.

On Monday morning, Booker issued his endorsement via Twitter.

“@JoeBiden won’t only win – he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us,” he wrote. “He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”

“That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe,” he continued.

Harris announced on Sunday that she planned to endorse Biden “with great enthusiasm.”

“I really believe in him, and I have known him for a long time,” the California Democrat said. “One of the things that we need right now is we need a leader who really does care about the people and who can therefore unify the people, and I believe Joe can do that.”

Harris enjoyed a brief rise in the polls during her presidential bid after the first debate in June, during which she hit Biden over his checkered history on race, including his friendliness with segregationists in Congress and his opposition to busing.

Biden has racked up several endorsements from his former rivals ever since Super Tuesday last week, such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.